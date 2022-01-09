Raymond James & Associates Has $4.51 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $166.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.