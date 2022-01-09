Amalgamated Bank Sells 694 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

