First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

