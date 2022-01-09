Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Unitil has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 756.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

