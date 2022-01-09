Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
UTL opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Unitil has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,926 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 756.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
About Unitil
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
