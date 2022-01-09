Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. "

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

