Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $308.12 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.70 and its 200-day moving average is $324.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

