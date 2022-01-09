Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,215 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

