$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other Rover Group news, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,104,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ROVR stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.