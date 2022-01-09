Critical Comparison: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) vs. Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 23.51 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 199.05%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.46%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

