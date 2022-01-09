Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $176.55 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.42 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.