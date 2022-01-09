Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.