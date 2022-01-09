iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 124.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

