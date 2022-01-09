GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,467,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

