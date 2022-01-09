Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells 17,444 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 17,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $136,412.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 14,536 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $118,177.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

