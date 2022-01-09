Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Insider Sells $118,357.74 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGEN stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Agenus by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agenus by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agenus by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Agenus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

