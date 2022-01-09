Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 32,200 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 616,160 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 133.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.54 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

