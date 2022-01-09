Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $151,103.75 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Conn’s stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Conn’s by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

