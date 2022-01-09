ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.51

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

