IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 2,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 250,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

