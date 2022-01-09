Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 8,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.
ESMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.