Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 8,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

