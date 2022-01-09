1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

ONEM stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

