FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of DBMBF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.54.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
