Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,300 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.