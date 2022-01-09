Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.41

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 137841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $489,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $775,030 in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

