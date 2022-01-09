Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.54 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

