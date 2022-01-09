PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 282 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC opened at $65.83 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

