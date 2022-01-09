PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 28.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 16.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 8.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

