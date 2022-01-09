PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,492 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

