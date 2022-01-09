PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 398.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 454,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 90.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 354,983 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of CC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

