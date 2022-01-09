Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,423.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

