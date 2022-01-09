Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Global Net Lease by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

