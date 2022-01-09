Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,316 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 606.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 98,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Radian Group by 105.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 633,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after buying an additional 324,869 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Radian Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Radian Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

RDN stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

