Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

