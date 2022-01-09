Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $465.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.15.

MA stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

