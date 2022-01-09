Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to C$7.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

AUY stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

