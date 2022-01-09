Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $36.44 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1,929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

