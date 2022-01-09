Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $251,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

