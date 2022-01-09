Xponance Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

