Matthew Dunnigan Sells 4,537 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.