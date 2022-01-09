Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 220 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

LHCG opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.