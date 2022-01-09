NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 95.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $95.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

