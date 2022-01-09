Marc E. Hathhorn Sells 16,699 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BTU opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTU. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 450,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

