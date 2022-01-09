Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Principal Financial have outperformed its industry in the past year. It remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position and plans to return $3 billion by 2022. However, high costs weigh on the company's margins. Also, dilution from acquisitions is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.27.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.