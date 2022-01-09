Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Several label expansion studies on Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are ongoing. A key analysis of Nerlynx is the phase II SUMMIT basket study for treating solid tumors in patients with activating EGFR, HER2 or HER4 mutated cancers. Data from some cohorts of the SUMMIT study is expected in 2022, which might be catalysts for the stock. Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s potential. Nerlynx’s sales are being negatively impacted by COVID-related business disruptions. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

