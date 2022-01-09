Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $180.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

