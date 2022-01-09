Wells Fargo & Company Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $780.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $654.89.

ORLY opened at $682.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

