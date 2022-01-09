Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $7.51 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.