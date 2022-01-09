CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommScope is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks. The company has been pursuing strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G. The decision to spin-off the Home Networks segment is likely to optimize its business portfolio. The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, optimize business processes and unlock shareholder value. However, it is facing supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic. Reduced spending among cable operators and wireless carriers is a headwind. It has a huge debt burden, which hinders its growth potential.”

Get CommScope alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.