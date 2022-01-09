Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

