Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.71.

CYXT stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,000,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

